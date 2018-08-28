Advanced search

Budleigh Salterton Town Council holding workshops ahead of 2019 elections

PUBLISHED: 16:13 31 January 2019

The Norman Centre, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

The Norman Centre, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Archant

Residents in Budleigh Salterton are being called on to step up as candidates to represent the town’s interests.

Events are being held at the Norman Centre, in Station Road, to encourage people to stand in the upcoming town council elections.

On May 2, residents will go to the polls to pick the 12 candidates they want to represent them on Budleigh Salterton Town Council.

Current town councillors will be attending the events on Saturday (February 9) and Tuesday (February 12) to advise those interested on how to stand and what being on the council involves.

Town mayor councillor Tom Wright said: “The town council decides how it will spend its money improving the town and also how we should support local events and organisations.

“Examples would be the replacement of railings along the sea front and the refurbishment of the Longboat shelter.

“Town councils are having to do more for themselves and the role of town councillors is becoming more important.”

