The Budleigh Community Workshop is up and running, offering several courses to enhance individual skills.

Carpentry and wood carving courses are well subscribed and an introduction to scroll saw work is also proving very popular.

In the upper workshop area, The Loft, the water colouring, knitting and craft workshops have also enjoyed plenty of support.

An open afternoon was held on Friday to showcase the group’s progress and say thank you to the initiatigve’s many supporters.

Bill McDermott, who is chair of BCWT, said: “Our particular thanks go to Jurassic Kitchens, Tamar Security, Plumbworx, Dulux Paints, Exe Mills Carpets, Seachange and Budleigh Salterton Town Council, as well as our local charities; The Norman Family Charitable Trust, League of Friends of Budleigh Hospital, Fryer Recreational Trust, The Clare Milne Trust and the many local individuals who contributed to this project and continue to be involved.”

Mr McDermott added: “It was well attended and many now want to sign up for a variety of courses.

“The community workshop is still looking for more volunteers and instructors for the various activities so if you want to know more please visit the website www.budleighcommunityworkshop.org.uk or drop in and see us at the Old Fire Station.”

The community project was made possible thanks to the town rallying round to buy the former fire station in the autumn of 2020, when it was sold off by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service as part of its cost cutting consultation.

The Station Road workshop was then refurbished thanks to a host of help, and the names of those involved have been added to a roll of honour at the site.

The two-storey fire base permanently closed at the start of April 2020 as part of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service’s cost cutting consultation, Safer Together.

Celebrations were held in September 2020 when it was announced Budleigh Community Workshop Trust won the sealed-bid sale of the town’s former fire station, raising £50,000 in 27 days to add to £150,000 in donations and pledges.

