Plenty on offer for Budleigh residents at their Community Workshop

Budleigh Salterton residents are being encouraged to make the most of their Community Workshop, which is offering a wide range of activities.

Organisers are also keen to recruit more instructors and volunteers.

The workshop in the old fire station hosts regular craft sessions in its loft, as well as knitting groups, piano lessons, guitar groups, model making and watercolour painting for beginners.

Its carpentry workshop offers courses in basic skills, woodcarving, scroll saw work and an introduction to woodturning.

There is also a popular tool sharpening service, currently busy with people’s garden implements as spring approaches.

Bill McDermott, chair of the Budleigh Community Workshop Trust, said: “We are now also offering space in the afternoons for individuals to undertake their own projects, under supervision. If you want to know more, please look at our website for details or pop in and see us at the workshop.”

Anyone interested in joining the team of instructors and volunteers should drop in, or email bill.bcwt@gmail.com