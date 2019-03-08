Advanced search

Plans in the pipeline for community orchard at Budleigh - but work still to do

PUBLISHED: 10:51 06 September 2019

Archant

Plans to introduce a community orchard on Budleigh Green are in the 'very early stages of looking into the practicalities', it has been revealed.

East Devon District Council said it is working with Budleigh Salterton Town Council on the planning and consultation necessary for getting the project off the ground.

The councils carried out a site visit last year, with members noting positive feedback from users of the park.

A spokesman said: "Clearly there are some very obvious benefits around the use of a small part of the Green for an apple orchard and this fits in well with our efforts around bio-diversity and utilising East Devon land to support the creation of 'insect friendly' areas."

Cllr Tom Wright, chairman of EDDC said: "The community orchard in Moormead, Budleigh Salterton, is well liked and in autumn our countryside team hold an apple pressing event that local families attend. The proposed orchard will be a great addition."

