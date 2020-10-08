Community effort to clear ‘overgrown’ pathway
PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 October 2020
Peter Bowler
A private pathway in Budleigh Salterton has had the cleared up thanks to the efforts of four residents.
District councillor Alan Dent his wife Annie, Dr Graham Taylor and his wife Heather all help to clear the footpath which links West Hill Road and West Hill Terrace.
They took the community action to ‘do their bit’ in connection with Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British September Clean.
Cllr Dent said: “It was an idea that was already in the pipeline that we cleared that particular pathway.
“This is something that we could be taking on as members of the community because we know councils of all types resources are stretched right now.”
Strimmers were used to clear the pathway with the cuttings taken away in a trailer.
Cllr Dent added: “It was highly overgrown and we managed to it cleared.”
