Advanced search

Community effort to clear ‘overgrown’ pathway

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 October 2020

Alan Dent hard at work. Picture: Peter Bowler

Alan Dent hard at work. Picture: Peter Bowler

Peter Bowler

A private pathway in Budleigh Salterton has had the cleared up thanks to the efforts of four residents.

The alley before the work began. Picture: Alan DentThe alley before the work began. Picture: Alan Dent

District councillor Alan Dent his wife Annie, Dr Graham Taylor and his wife Heather all help to clear the footpath which links West Hill Road and West Hill Terrace.

They took the community action to ‘do their bit’ in connection with Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British September Clean.

Cllr Dent said: “It was an idea that was already in the pipeline that we cleared that particular pathway.

“This is something that we could be taking on as members of the community because we know councils of all types resources are stretched right now.”

Dr Graham Taylor brings up the trailer for the spoils. Picture: Peter BowlerDr Graham Taylor brings up the trailer for the spoils. Picture: Peter Bowler

Strimmers were used to clear the pathway with the cuttings taken away in a trailer.

Cllr Dent added: “It was highly overgrown and we managed to it cleared.”

The tidy pathway is the end result from all the hard labour. Picture: Alan DentThe tidy pathway is the end result from all the hard labour. Picture: Alan Dent

Hard work pays off. Picture: Peter BowlerHard work pays off. Picture: Peter Bowler

Clearing the rubbish. Picture: Peter BowlerClearing the rubbish. Picture: Peter Bowler

Dr Taylor and Alan Dent start up the strimmers. Picture: Peter BowlerDr Taylor and Alan Dent start up the strimmers. Picture: Peter Bowler

Dr Taylor ar work with his strimmer. Picture: Peter BowlerDr Taylor ar work with his strimmer. Picture: Peter Bowler

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Community effort to clear ‘overgrown’ pathway

Alan Dent hard at work. Picture: Peter Bowler

Psychological authors hope new book can help teachers and parents

Jenni Gates and Scott Buckler who have published a new book. Picture: Jenni Gates

Dogs allowed back on East Devon beaches as summer ban comes to an end

Dogs will not be allowed on parts of Westward Ho! beach this summer. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shipway hat-trick sees Budleigh U14 net point in derby ‘cracker’

Football on pitch

Brixington Blues Under-11s edged out at Dawlish

The Brixington Blues Under-11s with their coaches at the start of a new Exeter & District Youth League season. Picture: BBFC