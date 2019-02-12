Advanced search

Cliff top workers abseil from four-storey high cliffs to remove ‘unsafe’ sandstone

PUBLISHED: 10:10 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 06 March 2019

Works begin on Budleigh Salterton cliffs. Picture: Guy Newman

Works begin on Budleigh Salterton cliffs. Picture: Guy Newman

Brave cliff workers have been photographed abseiling from a height equivalent to a four-storey building to remove ‘unsafe’ chunks of sandstone.

© Guy Newman/Rekord Media. 05.03.2019. Contractors working for Clinton Devon Estates use ropes to abseil down cliffs at Budleigh Salterton in East Devon to carefully remove an unstable 15 metre high sandstone pinnacle which has formed following many decades of weather erosion.© Guy Newman/Rekord Media. 05.03.2019. Contractors working for Clinton Devon Estates use ropes to abseil down cliffs at Budleigh Salterton in East Devon to carefully remove an unstable 15 metre high sandstone pinnacle which has formed following many decades of weather erosion.

On Monday (March 4) Contractors began work near Steamer Steps, in Budleigh Salterton, to remove an unsafe section of the cliffs.

The area around that part of the beach will be closed to the public while work, expected to take five days, takes place.

Rope access specialists from Abcas Ltd will be using specialist equipment to remove the section of sandstone cliffs.

The work is being done on behalf of landowner Clinton Devon Estates under licence from Natural England.

© Guy Newman/Rekord Media. 05.03.2019. Contractors working for Clinton Devon Estates use ropes to abseil down cliffs at Budleigh Salterton in East Devon to carefully remove an unstable 15 metre high sandstone pinnacle which has formed following many decades of weather erosion.© Guy Newman/Rekord Media. 05.03.2019. Contractors working for Clinton Devon Estates use ropes to abseil down cliffs at Budleigh Salterton in East Devon to carefully remove an unstable 15 metre high sandstone pinnacle which has formed following many decades of weather erosion.

CDE estate surveyor Clare James said: “The pinnacle is the equivalent height of a four-storey building and around eight metres wide and, due to ongoing erosion over many years, it has become unsafe.

“Recent cliff survey work recommended that the pinnacle was removed under controlled conditions.

“Due to the SSSI designation in the area, we have been granted special consent from Natural England.”

© Guy Newman/Rekord Media. 05.03.2019. Contractors working for Clinton Devon Estates use ropes to abseil down cliffs at Budleigh Salterton in East Devon to carefully remove an unstable 15 metre high sandstone pinnacle which has formed following many decades of weather erosion. The white line marks where half of the pinnacle has been removed.© Guy Newman/Rekord Media. 05.03.2019. Contractors working for Clinton Devon Estates use ropes to abseil down cliffs at Budleigh Salterton in East Devon to carefully remove an unstable 15 metre high sandstone pinnacle which has formed following many decades of weather erosion. The white line marks where half of the pinnacle has been removed.

Contractors working for Clinton Devon Estates use ropes to abseil down cliffs at Budleigh Salterton in East Devon to carefully remove an unstable 15 metre high sandstone pinnacle which has formed following many decades of weather erosion. Picture: © Guy Newman/Rekord Media.Contractors working for Clinton Devon Estates use ropes to abseil down cliffs at Budleigh Salterton in East Devon to carefully remove an unstable 15 metre high sandstone pinnacle which has formed following many decades of weather erosion. Picture: © Guy Newman/Rekord Media.

