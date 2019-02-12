Cliff top workers abseil from four-storey high cliffs to remove ‘unsafe’ sandstone

Works begin on Budleigh Salterton cliffs. Picture: Guy Newman Archant

Brave cliff workers have been photographed abseiling from a height equivalent to a four-storey building to remove ‘unsafe’ chunks of sandstone.

On Monday (March 4) Contractors began work near Steamer Steps, in Budleigh Salterton, to remove an unsafe section of the cliffs.

The area around that part of the beach will be closed to the public while work, expected to take five days, takes place.

Rope access specialists from Abcas Ltd will be using specialist equipment to remove the section of sandstone cliffs.

The work is being done on behalf of landowner Clinton Devon Estates under licence from Natural England.

CDE estate surveyor Clare James said: “The pinnacle is the equivalent height of a four-storey building and around eight metres wide and, due to ongoing erosion over many years, it has become unsafe.

“Recent cliff survey work recommended that the pinnacle was removed under controlled conditions.

“Due to the SSSI designation in the area, we have been granted special consent from Natural England.”

The white line marks where half of the pinnacle has been removed.