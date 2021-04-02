Egg-cellent collection for Exmouth Food Bank

Published: 5:00 PM April 2, 2021

The Easter eggs collected by St Peter's Church in Budleigh Salterton - Credit: Neville Humphreys

Members of a Budleigh Salterton church have answered the call to ‘spread the love’ this Easter by donating tasty treats to the local food bank.

St Peter’s Anglican Church put a plea out to its members for donations of Easter eggs to give to Exmouth Food Bank.

Reverend Martin Jacques said that the response was ‘magnificent’.

This collection comes after members of the church donated treats to the food bank at Christmas last year.

Rev Jacques said: “We hope the joy and hope of new life, which the Easter eggs represent, will bring some joy into people’s lives in these days of lockdowns, restrictions and social and economic turmoil.”

The food bank was created in 2012, as the Exmouth Community Food Larder, to help individuals and families in crisis by providing free emergency food help

For more information on Exmouth Food Bank, visit https://exmouthfoodbank.org.uk/