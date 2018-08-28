Christmas-movie themed windows competition winners announced
PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 December 2018
Archant
The winners of a movie-themed Christmas window dressing competition in Budleigh Salterton have been announced.
In the lead up to the town’s late night shopping, the town’s traders take part in the contest which puts their festive spirit to the test.
This year’s theme for the chamber of commerce-organised event was ‘Christmas films’.
The Devon Air Ambulance Trust’s shop, in High Street, won in the best-dressed window category, with Saxby and Sinden Ltd being named runners-up and Gilbert Stephens coming third.
The best interior decorations crown went to Vanilla Sky with Jurassic Windows finishing second ahead of Granny Gothards.
A spokesman for the chamber of commerce thanked everyone who entered adding: “Whilst there are countless Christmas movies most are as easily forgettable as the one before.
“However the entrants came up with some very innovative ideas and the judges were highly impressed both with the dressings but also how the theme was worked around.”
