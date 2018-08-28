Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How you can recycle your Christmas tree in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 12:38 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 03 January 2019

Will you be recycling your tree this year? Picture: Wikimedia.

Will you be recycling your tree this year? Picture: Wikimedia.

Archant

The leftovers are running out, you have sent your thank you cards and now it is time to deal with the tree...

Residents in Budleigh Salterton wanting to dispose of their ‘real’ Christmas trees will be able to recycle them next week.

A recycling event will take place in Lime Kiln Car Park on Tuesday (January 8), between 8am and 11.30am, giving people the chance to get rid of their festive firs.

In the wake of Christmas, attention also turns to how and when bins full of wrapping paper and leftover turkey will be collected.

According to East Devon District Council (EDDC), wrapping paper can be recycled in the same way normal paper can as long as its ‘not glittery or shiny metallic’. The blue food waste caddy can come in handy for those uneaten spouts and left-over turkey.

The next roadside recycling collection will be on Monday (January 7). There will also be another pick up on Saturday (January 12) when the black bins will be emptied.

Visit eastdevon.gov.uk/recycling-and-rubbish/christmas-collections-2018/ for full details.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Masked man wielding ‘large blade’ seen in East Devon village - man arrested

The man was believed to be wearing a V for Vendetta style mask. Picture: WikiMedia.

PICTURES: New Year’s Eve fun in Exmouth

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 071. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Budleigh charity’s plea to home Syrian refugees

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife

PICTURES: Exmouth Christmas Day Swim 2018

Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Call for dogs to be kept on leads near deep water after Christmas call-outs

Inshore lifeboat recovering in fading light. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town start 2019 fixtures with visit of Millbrook

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

Planning permission granted for new dwellings on former Spice Lounge site

The Spice Lounge, in Prince of Wales Drive, Exmouth.

How you can recycle your Christmas tree in East Devon

Will you be recycling your tree this year? Picture: Wikimedia.

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club benefits from government cash boost

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club before setting off on the 'fun run'. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Exmouth tidal defence scheme plans set for district council go-ahead

Photo of waves battering Exmouth's existing sea wall during 'Storm Callum' in October. Picture: Tom Hurley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists