How you can recycle your Christmas tree in East Devon

The leftovers are running out, you have sent your thank you cards and now it is time to deal with the tree...

Residents in Budleigh Salterton wanting to dispose of their ‘real’ Christmas trees will be able to recycle them next week.

A recycling event will take place in Lime Kiln Car Park on Tuesday (January 8), between 8am and 11.30am, giving people the chance to get rid of their festive firs.

In the wake of Christmas, attention also turns to how and when bins full of wrapping paper and leftover turkey will be collected.

According to East Devon District Council (EDDC), wrapping paper can be recycled in the same way normal paper can as long as its ‘not glittery or shiny metallic’. The blue food waste caddy can come in handy for those uneaten spouts and left-over turkey.

The next roadside recycling collection will be on Monday (January 7). There will also be another pick up on Saturday (January 12) when the black bins will be emptied.

Visit eastdevon.gov.uk/recycling-and-rubbish/christmas-collections-2018/ for full details.