Published: 8:00 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 8:52 AM December 23, 2020

A couple of Budleigh Salterton youngsters are hoping to use art to create some Christmas spirit in the town.

Tillie-Mae Routledge, aged five, and Jayden Clements, aged 10, have been making stained-glass window displays with their classmates at St Peter’s Primary School to promote wellbeing and festive cheer.

The stain-glass window designs created by Tillie-Mae and Jayden - Credit: Hayley Watson

They will be displayed in shop windows and in homes in a bid to ‘light up’ Christmas in Budleigh.

The community project was created by Exmouth artists Hayley Watson and Livvy Hylton-Smith of isolation creation who provided all the materials needed.

When Tilly and Jayden heard about the light up Christmas community project, they wanted to do the same for their town.

Jayden Clements, who has been spreading the stain-glass window project - Credit: Kate Roberts

They asked their mums for help and instantly they thought of contacting isolation creation as this was not possible to do this on their own, due to Tillie-Mae's mum suffering from a heart condition.

Tilly and Jaden’s mums, Kate Roberts and Anna Leach collaborated with community artists Hayley and Livvy.

Kate, Anna, Tilly and Jayden made up and took the kits to help around 100 children from St peters school to make up creations and display them in Budleigh shops and homes for Christmas.

Tilly-Mae said she was looking forward to seeing the displayed lit up in the windows and loves her arts and crafts.

Her mum Kate added: “I was amazed about it all but Tilly-Mae is really into her arts and crafts – the children at the school really loved it.”

Kate has spent a lot of 2020 shielding from coronavirus so her and Tilly-Mae have been doing a lot of arts and crafts activities.

Hayley Watson added: “I’m so proud that I have inspired the children into taken up this project, it has made my day to see these two youngsters make a difference in their community - to create and spread Christmas joy for all.

“I absolutely love their, beautiful creations of stained-glass windows and can’t wait to see them all up in everyone’s windows.”

They joined households in Exmouth in taking part in the Big Christmas Sing on Monday (December 21) when residents sung Christmas carols from their doorstep.