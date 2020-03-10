Advanced search

Your charity shop needs you - donations wanted

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 March 2020

The Children's Hospice South West shop in Budleigh. Picture: Children's Hospice South West

The Children's Hospice South West shop in Budleigh. Picture: Children's Hospice South West

A plea for more donations has been made by a Budleigh Salterton charity shop.

Children's Hospice South West is calling on residents to support them by donating unwanted items at their Budleigh town centre store.

Area retail manager Julie Johnston said the shop has been so well supported by customers, they now need to restock.

She said: 'We offer some fantastic pre-loved and brand-new items but are asking for an increase in the amount of womenswear, shoes and fashion accessories we receive.

'We would also be extremely grateful to receive any donations of men's and children's clothing, as well as children's toys, games and homewares.'

Stock donations can be dropped off at the shop anytime from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 5pm and on Sundays between 10am and 4pm.

Every bag of stock given to the charity helps make a difference to the children and families it supports.

Drive 24