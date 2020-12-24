News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Budleigh’s Christmas lights complete after volunteer effort

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 8:00 AM December 24, 2020   
The finished Christmas lights in Budleigh

The finished Christmas lights in Budleigh - Credit: Helen Warren

Budleigh Salterton’s Christmas illuminations are now complete after contractors completed the installation on Saturday (December 19). 

The initial putting up of the lights was interrupted after a hydraulic issue with the cherry picker but the full set of Christmas illuminations can now be seen in the town centre. 

The lights are stored, maintained and installed by Budleigh Salterton Chamber of Commerce. 

Helen Warren, chairman of the chamber, thanked county councillor Christine Channon in getting traffic orders to allow the installation to be complete. 

She also thanked volunteers who came out to regulate the traffic. 

Mrs Warren added: “Given the latest Covid-19 restrictions on travel and meeting up with friends and family, it is heartening to think that the town can offer some Christmas cheer in such difficult times.” 

Anyone who is prepared to help sponsor work to bring the lights up to date, or has fundraising ideas should contact the chamber via its website https://budleighsaltertonchamber.org.uk/contact/ or rinf Helen Warren on 01395 442600 

Christmas
Budleigh News

