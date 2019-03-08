Advanced search

Flamingos and a tiki bar win award for best carnival window

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 October 2019

Staff at Gilbert Stephens win the best dressed window in the Budleigh Carnival competition. Picture: Gilbert Stephens Solicitors

Staff at Gilbert Stephens win the best dressed window in the Budleigh Carnival competition. Picture: Gilbert Stephens Solicitors

A Budleigh Salterton solicitors' office has been recognised for its carnival-themed window dressing.

Staff at Gilbert Stephens Solicitors, in High Street, decorated their premises frontage with a tiki bar, flamingos and a balloon garland.

The entry into this year's Budleigh Carnival window competition won first prize.

Judges, Marion Coles and Mary Hartnell, awarded Gilbert Stephens with a trophy and certificate which they showed off at the front of their display.

Patrick Langrishe, partner at Gilbert Stephens, said "The carnival is a fantastic and colourful event which brings the whole town together.

"As a local firm, we thoroughly enjoy getting involved and brightening up our window for the week."

This year's carnival, which would have been the third since its revival, was cancelled due to high winds and heavy rain.

A spokesman for Gilbert Stephens said they are looking forward to seeing the carnival back in Budleigh next year.

