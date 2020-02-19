Budleigh Carnival gets lions cash boost

Holding the cheque, L - R. Budleigh Lions Club Activity Chair, Geoff Paver, Budleigh Salterton Carnival Club, Mike Hilliar and President of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, Peter Holmes. Picture: Paul Bartlett Archant

Budleigh Salterton's illuminated carnival has been boosted after vital funds were donated by the town's lions' club.

At a meeting of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, held at the Dog and Donkey Pub in Knowle, members presented Mike Hilliar, chairman of the carnival organising committee, with a cheque for £550.

The money will be used to help put on the carnival which was cancelled last year after high winds.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, October 3.

Mr Hilliar said: "Thank you for the cheque, it is greatly appreciated, and it will be used to help with the costs of the main carnival such as insurance or radios."

The lions club is gearing up for this year's Gala Week, which takes place between Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 30. The programme is set to be published soon and can then be purchased in town.

