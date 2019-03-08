Advanced search

Cancellation of Exmouth Carnival prompts invitation from Budleigh organisers

PUBLISHED: 12:26 23 August 2019

Budleigh Salterton Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Budleigh Salterton Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Alex Walton

It was revealed earlier this week that Exmouth would not be having a carnival this year leaving many groups, which were due to take part, disappointed.

The organisers of Budleigh's carnival, which is set to take place on Saturday, September 28, said they are welcoming entries from Exmouth.

Mike Hilliar, who is on the organising committee, said: "Budleigh Carnival is happening.

"We would be quite happy to receive entries from any of the local schools as well as St Peters in Budleigh, Drakes School in East Budleigh and Otterton School and any clubs, drama clubs and any organisations which would have taken part in Exmouth Carnival."

Anyone who wants to take part or is interested in being a steward on the night should contact the committee via Facebook or by going to the Budleigh Carnival website

