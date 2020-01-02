Carnival club want you to 'be their guest' for fundraising panto

Budleigh Salterton Public Hall. Ref exb 22-16AW 9220. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Beauty and the Beast is the post Christmas pantomime being put on to raise funds for Budleigh Salterton's carnival club.

Wonder Productions is returning to town on Saturday (January 11) to present its take on the classic tale which has been turned into two Hollywood blockbuster movies.

The story follows Belle, the daughter of a failing inventor with big dreams, and her encounter with a prince who has been turned into a beast by a magic spell.

The show is being organised by Budleigh Salterton Carnival Club as it looks to raise funds ahead of the 2020 season later this year.

The doors and a bar open at 5.30pm ahead of the performance at 6.30pm.

Tickets, costing £10 for adults and £8 for children, are available from Julie Meredith by ringing 01395 442067 or by going to the Tourist Information Centre, in Fore Street.