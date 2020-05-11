CANCELLED – Budleigh carnival called off due to coronavirus

Budleigh Salterton Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Alex Walton

Budleigh Salterton’s annual carnival has become the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus.

The Budleigh Salterton Carnival committee held an ‘unprecedented’ video meeting and came to the decision that the event should be cancelled for 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows a decision by the East Devon Carnival Circuit to cancel its 2020 competition.

Other parades across the south west, including Exmouth, have also been called off due to coronavirus.

Budleigh’s carnival, which follows a route along the seafront and the town centre, was set to take place at the end of September.

In 2019, Budleigh had to cancel its carnival due to high winds.

Posting on social media, the Budleigh carnival committee said: “Thank you to our loyal supporters, we will see you in 2021 – bigger, brighter and better than ever.

“Until then, stay safe everyone.”