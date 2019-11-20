Advanced search

Home Instead to roll out community Parkinson's training in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 November 2019

Mark McGlade, managing director Home Instead Senior Care (East Devon and Exeter) (far right) delivers dementia awareness training at a workshop form Waitrose in Sidmouth. Picture: Mica Flynn

Mark McGlade, managing director Home Instead Senior Care (East Devon and Exeter) (far right) delivers dementia awareness training at a workshop form Waitrose in Sidmouth. Picture: Mica Flynn

Archant

An award-winning care provider, based in Budleigh Salterton, has joined a network of health and social care professionals to improve services for those suffering with Parkinson's.

Home Instead Senior Care (Exeter in East Devon), based in Brook Road, is now part of the UK Parkinson's Excellence Network.

Staff underwent extensive training from Parkinson's UK to become accredited trainers and will now be delivering workshops in the community for free.

Managing director Mark McGlade said Home Instead is now working with Waitrose in Sidmouth to provide classes to raise awareness of Parkinson's and dementia.

Vanessa McGlade, director of Home Instead Senior Care, said: "We support a number of people living at home with Parkinson's and this training and greater awareness has greatly improved our understanding of the needs of those living with Parkinson's, and also that of their families and the carers."

