Budeigh care provider recognised for help reducing hospitalisation from falls

Home Istead's Mark and Vanessa McGlade ant the team with their Raizer Chair. Ref exb 47 19TI 4885. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A care provider based in Budleigh Salterton has been recognised for its work reducing hospitalisation from falls at home.

Home Instead Senior Care Exeter and East Devon, based in Brook Road, was mentioned in the Care Quality Commision's annual report.

The domiciliary care provider is cited for training its staff on the traffic light system used by ambulance staff to measure post-falls assessment.

Home Instead is also recognised for its use of the raizer chair - which helps residents off the floor after a fall - used more than 30 times between December 2018 and April 2019.

Home Instead managing director Mark McGlade said: "The pressure on the ambulance services is such that many older people who have experienced a non-injury related fall, may spend in excess of four hours on the floor waiting for an ambulance.

"These long periods lying on the floor can result in hypothermia, pressure sores or even organ failure, which will then require hospitalisation, or in the worst cases can lead to death.

"We have been continually developing the falls training for our staff and supporting local people over the last couple of years."

In 2016, South West Ambulance Service Trust (SWAST) approached Home Instead to help them find a solution to increasing pressure due to the amount of falls-related call outs.

SWAST agreed to share their traffic light system and post falls assessment guidance with Home Instead, adapting it to train caregivers.

At the same time, the care provider invested in Raizer chairs to help clients who have had a non-injury fall at home.

Mr McGlade said this had 'dramatic results' in reducing the number of hospitalisations.

He said: "Our care teams have used the Raizer Chair and SWAST protolcols more than 80 times since January 2019 alone.

"Prior to the partnership with SWAST, Home Instead was recording that 55 per cent of clients who had experienced a fall, would require hospitalisation.

"This number has now dramatically reduced to 10.7 per cent requiring hospitalisation.

"This means that with faster intervention, we have been able to alleviate some pressure on the ambulance service so that SWAST can focus and prioritise on emergency and injury related calls."