CLOSING - Abbeyfield Shandford to shut in March

Elderly and vulnerable residents in Budleigh Salterton face having to be re-homed after the closure of a care home was rubber-stamped.

Abbeyfield Shanford, in Station Road, which is home to 25 elderly residents, will close its doors on March 31, bosses at the care home have confirmed.

The Abbeyfield Society said money from the potential sale of the site and legacy funds will be used 'for the benefit of older people in Budleigh Salterton'.

A spokesman for the Abbeyfield Society said: "We will now work with residents, their loved ones and all the relevant authorities to find residents a suitable new home that will meet their individual care needs.

"Our priority at all times remains the comfort and wellbeing of residents and we are committed to supporting them throughout the closure process.

"This decision follows a lengthy consultation period in which we carefully considered the future of the home."

The society has been working with a local volunteer group to look at returning the home to trustee management as an alternative to closure.

However, following 'exhaustive' analysis, it decided that was 'not viable'.

Shandford had been run under trustee management until 2012 when the Abbeyfield Society took over.

A spokesman for the society said: "A group of local people, made up of former professionals in areas including care home management, finance, property and law, undertook a detailed review of the infrastructure, building condition and financial performance of the home.

"Unfortunately, they also concluded that keeping the care home open was not a viable option."

A spokesman for the volunteer group added: "The former trustees of Shandford care home asked a volunteer group of local people to explore the viability of returning the home to trustee management as an alternative to the closure proposed by The Abbeyfield Society.

"The group included former professionals in areas including care home management, finance, medicine, property and law.

"Abbeyfield delayed the closure to give the group time for their considerations and supplied confidential financial, property and other data so that due diligence could be undertaken.

"Sadly, we reached the conclusion after an exhaustive analysis that returning the home to trustee management was not viable, a decision which was taken with great reluctance but was, significantly, unanimous."

