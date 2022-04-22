Budleigh care home residents first to use Exmouth beach wheelchairs
- Credit: Pinewood Residential Home
Residents from a Budleigh Salterton care home were the first to try out new beach wheelchairs in Exmouth.
Carers and residents from Pinewood Residential Home, in Victoria Place, were given the chance to test drive Exmouth’s new beach-friendly wheelchairs, which give people with mobility issues the chance to get onto the sandy beach.
The new vehicles have been purchased by Exmouth Town Council and through funding by The Chiefs Foundation, the Clare Milne Trust, Devon Super Team as well as crowdfunding community donations.
Pinewood contributed to the crowdfunding and four of their residents were given the opportunity to access and enjoy the sandy beach at Exmouth while trying out the new wheelchairs.
They were joined by Exmouth mayor Cllr Steve Gazzard, Cllr Pauline Stott, who has been instrumental in the beach wheelchair project, and staff from Pinewood.
The Town Council initiative aims to provide disabled people with greater access to the beach through the provision of specially adapted, all-terrain wheelchairs which will be hired out free of charge from their new premises on the beach front.
Philip Sadeghi, managing director at Pinewood Residential Home said “Our residents have thoroughly enjoyed being out and about on the beach again today.
“It’s great to be able to offer people with accessibility requirements access to the beach in Exmouth; the beach should be for everyone to enjoy.
“We are proud to have been a sponsor and supporter of this fantastic initiative and are looking forward to going back in the summer when the weather is warmer and having a proper dip in the sea with the beach wheelchairs.”