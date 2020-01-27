Advanced search

New dementia café to be launched at Budleigh care home

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 January 2020

The Firs care home in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Buckland Care

The Firs care home in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Buckland Care

Archant

Dementia sufferers and their families and carers are being invited to a new monthly café.

The Firs Residential Home, in West Hill, is launching a free-of-charge dementia café for those living with the degenerative disease as well as their carers, families and friends

The café will also offer a safe and supportive environment for those affected by dementia.

The opening party is taking place on Friday, February 28, and will subsequently be open to the public on the last Friday of every month.

There will be a special selection of cakes for every café as well as dementia-friendly entertainment and activities.

The Firs manager Nicola Shayler said: "It will be a place for those living in the community with dementia and their carers to meet others in the same situation.

"They can also seek advice from the staff who have many years' experience supporting people whose lives have been affected by this disease."

Anyone interested in attending should ring 01395 443394 or email thefirs@bucklandcare.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

East Devon fire crews help extinguish major fire in Exeter

A major fire at Johnson Cleaners in Exeter. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fre Station

Tribute to ‘family man’ Don who died at the age of 102

Don Papworth who died at the age of 102. Picture: Jenny Milton

District council set out new drone rules

A drone. Picture: Pxhere

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

East Devon fire crews help extinguish major fire in Exeter

A major fire at Johnson Cleaners in Exeter. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fre Station

Tribute to ‘family man’ Don who died at the age of 102

Don Papworth who died at the age of 102. Picture: Jenny Milton

District council set out new drone rules

A drone. Picture: Pxhere

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cameron and Upcott impress as Town U14s are edged out by Colyton

Football on pitch

Cockles record back-to-back wins for the second time this season with Drybrook success

Connor O'Shaughnessy makes a tackle during the Cockles win over Drybrook. Picture: ERFC

New dementia café to be launched at Budleigh care home

The Firs care home in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Buckland Care

Tribute to ‘family man’ Don who died at the age of 102

Don Papworth who died at the age of 102. Picture: Jenny Milton

East Devon fire crews help extinguish major fire in Exeter

A major fire at Johnson Cleaners in Exeter. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fre Station
Drive 24