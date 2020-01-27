New dementia café to be launched at Budleigh care home

The Firs care home in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Buckland Care Archant

Dementia sufferers and their families and carers are being invited to a new monthly café.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Firs Residential Home, in West Hill, is launching a free-of-charge dementia café for those living with the degenerative disease as well as their carers, families and friends

The café will also offer a safe and supportive environment for those affected by dementia.

The opening party is taking place on Friday, February 28, and will subsequently be open to the public on the last Friday of every month.

There will be a special selection of cakes for every café as well as dementia-friendly entertainment and activities.

The Firs manager Nicola Shayler said: "It will be a place for those living in the community with dementia and their carers to meet others in the same situation.

"They can also seek advice from the staff who have many years' experience supporting people whose lives have been affected by this disease."

Anyone interested in attending should ring 01395 443394 or email thefirs@bucklandcare.co.uk.