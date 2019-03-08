Loss of free Budleigh car park would 'kill' town's economy

A plan to introduce charges at a free car park in Budleigh Salterton would be a 'disaster' and would 'kill' the town's economy.

Michael Hilliar, the town's deputy mayor, made this scathing assessment in reaction to proposals to charge people to use the Upper Station Road car park.

Cabinet papers, published by East Devon District Council (EDDC), include a proposal to end an existing lease with Budleigh Salterton Town Council and create a long-stay pay-and-display car park.

The proposal is one of several which the papers say will 'deliver a significant increase in the contribution that car parking fees and charges make to our general fund'.

Cllr Hilliar, chairman of the town's chamber of commerce said: "It would be an absolute disaster if the free car park would become pay and display.

"If it becomes pay and display it will kill the local economy."

Brook Road car park, currently free of charge, could become a short stay pay-and-display car park.

EDDC's cabinet will discuss the proposal on Wednesday, October 2.