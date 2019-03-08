Pay-and-display plans for Station Road free car park shelved

Budleigh's free car park Archant

Shoppers and commuters using Budleigh Salterton's free car park have been given a reprieve as plans to introduce a pay-and-display charge have been shelved.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) was proposing to introduce a tariff to the Upper Station Road facility as part of sweeping changes to parking charges.

Earlier this month, EDDC cabinet agreed to launch a consultation process on increasing the charge in some car parks from £1 to £1.20.

However, they could not agree to consult on the introduction of a charge in free car parks.

Jarvis Close car park, in Exmouth, and the Brook Road short stay facility, in Budleigh, would also have been affected.

The district council said a newly set up sub-committee, set up to look at car park charges, could look at it in the future.

An EDDC spokesman said: "The issue will no doubt be considered again as part of the TAFF (task and finish forum)."