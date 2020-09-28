Budleigh beach needs ‘deep clean’ after ‘dangerous’ nails found hidden in the pebbles

A beach clean on Budleigh beach found 'thousands' of nails. Picture: Marta Marcote Archant

Thousands of metal nails found on Budleigh Salterton’s pebble beach has prompted calls for a ‘deep clean’ of the beauty spot.

Marta Marcote, who organised a beach clean event in Budleigh, has called for a ‘massive’ clean of the beach using metal detectors after nails and fishing hooks – some as long as 20cm – were found.

According to Marta’s survey submitted to the Marine Conservation Society, volunteers who took part in the beach clean at the Lime Kiln end of the shoreline collected six kilograms of rubbish on Friday, September 25. The survey said nearly 60 per cent of items collected were made of metal.

Marta said she has had concerns about the beach’s use as a barbecue and fireplace area, saying nails, which come from the furniture, crates and boxes used to be burned, are mostly hidden between the pebbles.

She added: “They left them (barbecues/fire places) behind, trying to hide them with some pebbles on top.

“This is really dangerous and something should be done - I have been saying this for months.

Disposable barbecues should be banned as well, as they usually ended burnt among the pebbles.”

Marta said that previously had visited the shoreline with her two sons and found eight hooks from fishing lines which she said would be ‘very dangerous’ to those walking on the beach.

She said: “The beach is more than 50 metres wide, depending on the area and the tide, and it is full of people doing fires and barbecues every day, especially in high season.

“I can’t even imagine what must be hiding in the other parts of the beach.

“Why not use portable ones? They cost more, I know, but you can reuse them and even use them in your garden, long time they will be better.

“I think it will be necessary to have a deep clean of the beach with metal detectors, as the hooks and the nails tend to be hiding on the pebbles.”

She also said that other beach cleans in Budleigh, some by members of the Lions Club, have found similar results.