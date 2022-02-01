News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Budleigh book trackers receive Gold award

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 9:44 AM February 1, 2022
Updated: 9:46 AM February 1, 2022
exmouth mayor

Samuel Crompton and Budleigh mayor Roger Sheriff - Credit: Budleigh Library

Three Budleigh children complete their Gold Book Track Awards.

Samuel Crompton, age 7, Daniel Gracie, age 11 and his sister Katie Gracie, age 10 was presented with their gold badge, certificate and an extra gift from local Mayor, Roger Sherriff, at Budleigh Library. They have all read 100 books, which they then discussed with staff at the library. 

exmouth mayor

Katie Gracie and Budleigh mayor Roger Sheriff - Credit: Budleigh Library


exmouth library

Daniel Gracie and Budleigh mayor Roger Sheriff - Credit: Budleigh Library

Samuel began Book Track before Covid and, unlike some of our Book Trackers - who sent in their reports via email - wanted to wait until he was able to talk about his books in person, at the library, so had a bit of a Book Track "furlough" until face to face chats were possible.

Katie's favourite author is Emma Carroll, who she was lucky enough to meet at Waterstones in Exeter, and Daniel really enjoyed the "Cherub" series by Robert Muchamore. And Samuel enjoyed the "Treehouse" series by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton.

Budleigh News

Don't Miss

Devon gastropubs make UK top 50 list

Devon eateries named among UK's top 50 gastropubs: See them all

Paul Jones

person
Withycombe Methodist Church

Fears over future of Methodist church

Philippa Davies

person
The Tower Street Methodist Church. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 5499-32-13SH To order your copy of t

Homes and shops plan approved for site behind Exmouth's Tower Street Church

Philippa Davies

person
east devon woodbury common

Live grenade training to resume on Woodbury Common from next month

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon