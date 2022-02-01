Budleigh book trackers receive Gold award

Three Budleigh children complete their Gold Book Track Awards.

Samuel Crompton, age 7, Daniel Gracie, age 11 and his sister Katie Gracie, age 10 was presented with their gold badge, certificate and an extra gift from local Mayor, Roger Sherriff, at Budleigh Library. They have all read 100 books, which they then discussed with staff at the library.

Katie Gracie and Budleigh mayor Roger Sheriff - Credit: Budleigh Library





Daniel Gracie and Budleigh mayor Roger Sheriff - Credit: Budleigh Library

Samuel began Book Track before Covid and, unlike some of our Book Trackers - who sent in their reports via email - wanted to wait until he was able to talk about his books in person, at the library, so had a bit of a Book Track "furlough" until face to face chats were possible.

Katie's favourite author is Emma Carroll, who she was lucky enough to meet at Waterstones in Exeter, and Daniel really enjoyed the "Cherub" series by Robert Muchamore. And Samuel enjoyed the "Treehouse" series by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton.