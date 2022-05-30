News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Budleigh's big breakfast raises over 2k

Adam Manning

Published: 1:52 PM May 30, 2022
Budleigh Salterton Public Hall

Budleigh Salterton Public Hall - Credit: Archant

To mark the start of Budleigh Salterton Gala Week, a big breakfast morning was held at 9am on Saturday, (May 28) at Budleigh Public Hall to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

A spokesperson for Cancer Research UK said: "I am delighted to advise that the event made £2,163.76 profit for Cancer Research UK and would like to thank all those both the public, sponsors and all volunteers (particularly chef and his assistants in the kitchen) for making the event so successful.

"Holidaymakers surged through the doors of the Public Hall on Saturday for a fantastic full breakfast with a small percentage of supporters taking the alternative croissant or Danish pastry with a cup of tea or coffee. It was very well attended and the morning was much enjoyed by all."

This branch of CRUK covers Budleigh Salterton & Exmouth and welcomes new volunteers. For more information call the Secretary/Events Manager, Sue Hunt 01392 920892. 

