Why locals knew Budleigh was a top place to live...

Residents of Budleigh Salterton have been giving their reaction after the town was named among the best places to live in the South West.

In a shortlist by the Sunday Times on Friday, (April 9) Budleigh Salterton, along with Bridport in Dorset, Bristol, Charlton Kings in Gloucestershire, Ashburton, on Dartmoor, Sherbourne, Stroud and Willow have all been named the best places to live in 2022.

The places were marked on factors from local schools, transport and broadband to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.

But the recognition came as no surprise to locals, who already knew it was a top place to live.

Jane Cordy, Budleigh Library supervisor, said: "It's an old-fashioned town with a forward-looking attitude, a lot of people retire here and volunteer in the local community like in the charity shops on the high street."

Paul Jarvis, a volunteer at Budleigh Hospiscare, said: "It's the people, of course, it has a great and very friendly local community."

Shopkeeper at Budleigh Wrapped, Amanda Bigwood, said: "I hadn't realised it had been voted the best in the South West, it's a nice place to live and there are great dog walks around the beach, but of course, the best thing is my ice cream."

Kate Summerby, from Budleigh Church, said: "It's a lovely place to live, there aren't many hotels for tourists in the area which has left it a hidden gem."

Resident Linda Finlay said the people make the town.

"It's the people, the local community are very friendly, everyone stops and says hello when they pass you, but with the new houses being built it's seeing more young people and families coming to the area as well," she said.