Hard-working volunteer fundraisers at Budleigh Salterton Lions Club have for the third time made a successful application and been lucky enough to benefit from the Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

A delighted Richard Allen, who is President of the Budleigh Lions, told the Journal: “We are extremely grateful to the Co-op and its local members who have raised this fantastic sum of £1,979.81 and donated it to our club. We really do appreciate the support of the local community and we never take it for granted.”

Richard added: “These funds help us to continue to support other local charities and good causes.”

Thanks to the Co-op’s generous members they have raised £100 million to support local communities. The current scheme means every time members buy selected Co-op branded products and services, 2p for every pound spent goes to the member and the Co-op gives the same to community organisations and local causes.

The Local Community Fund has supported thousands of grassroots projects making a difference around the UK - bringing hope to communities and a lifeline for those in need.

The Budleigh Lions have had an excellent relationship with the Co-op for some time. Prior to the introduction of the Local Community Fund the local Co-op in Budleigh Salterton provided the refreshments for the club’s charity golf day and the funeral directors provided the golf balls for the golfers' presentation packs, (this was something they carried on after Alison Maddaford retired from Palmers Funeral Service).

Members of the Lions Club helped to hand out leaflets in the local Co-op store when the Co-op introduced their membership card scheme encouraging customers to join.

The club said: “Another nice story was one Easter when we were selling our Easter raffle tickets a couple of the Lions crossed over to the sunnyside of the High Street with one of the prize baskets of Easter eggs but did not realise until they packed up that the Eggs had melted. The Co-op manager heard about it and replaced all the eggs that had melted. Kindness really does matter!”

