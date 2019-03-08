Budleigh beach huts targeted in weekend vandalism attack

Beach hut vandalism on Budleigh seafront. Picture: Abi Spence Archant

A row of beach huts in Budleigh Salterton were targeted by vandals at the weekend - prompting calls for the culprits to come forward and pay for the damage they caused.

Doors were ripped from their hinges as beach huts on Budleigh seafront were vandalised on Saturday (September 21)

Abi Spence, 43, had a lock which secures her beach hut broken off after vandals appeared to use a sun lounger to wedge her door open.

She said the vandalism was likely caused by people who were 'bored' and 'had nothing better to do'.

Miss Spence said: "They used a sun lounger from one of the other huts and tried to rip the door open.

"As far as I'm aware nothing has been taken from anyone's hut.

"All of us who have beach huts work really hard to afford to have them for ourselves, our families and friends.

"It's such a nice community of people and unfortunately someone was bored so they go and ruin something for everyone else because they have got nothing better to do."

Miss Spence said that as of Saturday afternoon her beach hut was intact and was told by a friend on Sunday of the damage.

Despite the act of vandalism on her and other's beach huts, she is not put off from having.

However, she warned that if these acts of vandalism keep happening, beach hut users may decide to remove their beach huts from the seafront.

Miss Spence, who has rented a space for her beach hut on the seafront for three years, said: "It's really disappointing - I feel really sorry for the other people who have got to replace their whole door."

According to Miss Spence, repairs to her hut will cost her £20 while others are facing having to pay a lot more.

She has urged anyone who witnessed the vandalism to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "Police are aware of reports of beach huts damaged on Budleigh Salterton beach between Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number CR/086040/19.