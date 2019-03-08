Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Budleigh beach huts targeted in weekend vandalism attack

PUBLISHED: 13:52 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 23 September 2019

Beach hut vandalism on Budleigh seafront. Picture: Abi Spence

Beach hut vandalism on Budleigh seafront. Picture: Abi Spence

Archant

A row of beach huts in Budleigh Salterton were targeted by vandals at the weekend - prompting calls for the culprits to come forward and pay for the damage they caused.

Beach hut vandalism at Budleigh seafront. Picture: Abi SpenceBeach hut vandalism at Budleigh seafront. Picture: Abi Spence

Doors were ripped from their hinges as beach huts on Budleigh seafront were vandalised on Saturday (September 21)

Abi Spence, 43, had a lock which secures her beach hut broken off after vandals appeared to use a sun lounger to wedge her door open.

She said the vandalism was likely caused by people who were 'bored' and 'had nothing better to do'.

Miss Spence said: "They used a sun lounger from one of the other huts and tried to rip the door open.

beach hut vandalism on Budleigh seafront. Picture: Abi Spencebeach hut vandalism on Budleigh seafront. Picture: Abi Spence

"As far as I'm aware nothing has been taken from anyone's hut.

"All of us who have beach huts work really hard to afford to have them for ourselves, our families and friends.

"It's such a nice community of people and unfortunately someone was bored so they go and ruin something for everyone else because they have got nothing better to do."

Miss Spence said that as of Saturday afternoon her beach hut was intact and was told by a friend on Sunday of the damage.

Beach hut vandalism on Budleigh seafront. Picrture: Abi SpenceBeach hut vandalism on Budleigh seafront. Picrture: Abi Spence

Despite the act of vandalism on her and other's beach huts, she is not put off from having.

However, she warned that if these acts of vandalism keep happening, beach hut users may decide to remove their beach huts from the seafront.

Miss Spence, who has rented a space for her beach hut on the seafront for three years, said: "It's really disappointing - I feel really sorry for the other people who have got to replace their whole door."

According to Miss Spence, repairs to her hut will cost her £20 while others are facing having to pay a lot more.

She has urged anyone who witnessed the vandalism to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "Police are aware of reports of beach huts damaged on Budleigh Salterton beach between Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number CR/086040/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Police investigating serious sex attack in Exmouth arrest man

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Training for coastguards who save people in their ‘darkest hour’

The Pete’s Dragons team with members of HM Coastguard. Picture: Pete's Dragons

District council loan could secure Exmouth Museum’s future

Exmouth Museum. Ref exe 39 17TI 1498. Picture: Terry Ife

Investigation launched into serious sexual assault in Exmouth town centre

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Police investigating serious sex attack in Exmouth arrest man

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Training for coastguards who save people in their ‘darkest hour’

The Pete’s Dragons team with members of HM Coastguard. Picture: Pete's Dragons

District council loan could secure Exmouth Museum’s future

Exmouth Museum. Ref exe 39 17TI 1498. Picture: Terry Ife

Investigation launched into serious sexual assault in Exmouth town centre

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Phear Park Peter Nelson Memorial Shield success for quartet

The winners of the Peter Nelson Memorial Shield at Phear Park (left to right) Simon Weclawek, Liz Nelson (who was presenting the Shield), Sarah Westacott, Mike Killoran and John Robins. Picture KAY BERESFORD

Lympstone ABC all set for first home show of the season

The poster advertising the next Lympstone ABC big night of boxing taking place at Exmouth Pavilion on Saturday, October 12. Picture ARCHANT

Gilmore and Long net as Robinettes win opening league game

Football on pitch

Budleigh beach huts targeted in weekend vandalism attack

Beach hut vandalism on Budleigh seafront. Picture: Abi Spence
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists