Pastel colours only - beach hut condition set to continue

Budleigh beach huts. Ref exb 33 19TI 5572. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Restrictions on the colours which Budleigh Salterton beach huts can be painted could be set to continue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The colour of the huts is one of the conditions which owners who lease a site from the district council near Steamer Steps or by the Longboat Cafe have to abide by.

Currently, the authority says the structures can only be painted in pastel colours selected by the district council, and should be kept in good appearance.

At its January meeting, the town council gave its backing for that to continue.

Other conditions for privately-owned beach huts place restrictions on size, positioning and what time of day they should be used.

The council's schedule of conditions also says users should not use their hut 'in such a manner as shall cause a nuisance to the adjoining occupiers' and no bills or advertisements should be displayed.

If conditions are breached, offending beach huts could be removed within 14 days without compensation.