Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Snorkelling goggles and tyre found in Budleigh beach clean

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 February 2019

Beach clean in Budleigh. Picture: Emma Askew

Beach clean in Budleigh. Picture: Emma Askew

Archant

Snorkelling goggles and a tyre were among the items found during a beach clean on Budleigh Salterton beach at the weekend.

Beach clean in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Emma AskewBeach clean in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Emma Askew

Volunteers who turned out for the event also found bottles, wrappers and some building plaster on the pebble beach.

Organiser Emma Askew, south west representative for Surfers Against Sewage said that Budleigh’s beach was ‘incredibly well-managed’.

She said: “The only litter was entangled in seaweed and ocean-sourced.

“We had 20 volunteers and found mainly fishing wire and rope as well as a few bottles, a tyre, wrappers and some building plaster.

Beach clean events on Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Emma AskewBeach clean events on Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Emma Askew

“The oddest object we found was a washed-up pair of snorkelling goggles.”

In total, seven half-filled bags of rubbish were collected.

Emma, who visits the town regularly, commended the local authorities for ‘maintaining [the beach’s] natural beauty’.

This beach clean was organised as part of the charity’s ongoing crusade against single-use plastics.

Most Read

Exmouth mum foils hammer-wielding robber’s evening raid - by punching him in the face

Have-a-go hero Daisy Mitchell, who fought off a hammer-weilding robber in Exmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Distraught mum whose dog was killed in Exmouth town centre road accident pleads for witnesses

Rubble, who was killed in Exmouth on February 8. Esther Chalker

Exmouth man had £5,000 coke for his own use

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Upset as Royal Mail reveals it will NOT replace Budleigh postbox believed to be damaged by lorry

A post box on Station Road in Budleigh that is being considered to be a listed landmark. Ref exb 32-16AW 2109. Picture: Alex Walton

Popular Exmouth sports shop to close down in September

Intersport Tony Pryce is closing in Exmouth. Picture: Matt Smart

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

The new general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark. Pictures: Mick Howes

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pepe the cockatiel is loose in Exmouth - and there’s a £50 reward for his safe return

Pepe the cockatiel (stock image) is missing in Exmouth - have you seen him? Picture: Getty Images

Snorkelling goggles and tyre found in Budleigh beach clean

Beach clean in Budleigh. Picture: Emma Askew

Dog killed in Exmouth town centre was run over by bus

Rubble with Esther's daughter, Chloe. Picture: Esther Chalker

Author Alexander McCall Smith to give talk in Budleigh Salterton in May

Best-selling author Alexander McCall Smith. Picture:Alex Hewitt

Exmouth Town, Budleigh Salterton and Withycombe at home / Cockles face trip up the M5 – Saturday’s top local sporting action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists