Snorkelling goggles and tyre found in Budleigh beach clean
PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 February 2019
Archant
Snorkelling goggles and a tyre were among the items found during a beach clean on Budleigh Salterton beach at the weekend.
Volunteers who turned out for the event also found bottles, wrappers and some building plaster on the pebble beach.
Organiser Emma Askew, south west representative for Surfers Against Sewage said that Budleigh’s beach was ‘incredibly well-managed’.
She said: “The only litter was entangled in seaweed and ocean-sourced.
“We had 20 volunteers and found mainly fishing wire and rope as well as a few bottles, a tyre, wrappers and some building plaster.
“The oddest object we found was a washed-up pair of snorkelling goggles.”
In total, seven half-filled bags of rubbish were collected.
Emma, who visits the town regularly, commended the local authorities for ‘maintaining [the beach’s] natural beauty’.
This beach clean was organised as part of the charity’s ongoing crusade against single-use plastics.
Comments have been disabled on this article.