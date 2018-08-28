Advanced search

Call for beach clean volunteers in Budleigh Salterton

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 February 2019

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A woman who has organised a beach clean in Budleigh Salterton wants to use it as a platform to raise awareness of plastic pollution.

Emma Askew, a South West representative for Surfers against Sewage, has organised the event for this Sunday (February 10) as part of the charity’s on-going crusade against single use plastics.

So far some 20 volunteers have signed up and will be meeting at Lime Kiln Car Park ahead of the beach clean starting at noon.

Emma, who chose Budleigh as she often visits the beach with her family, said: “We don’t want to draw attention if there isn’t a lot of litter but we want to show that people care about the beach and want to keep its natural beauty.”

She also wants to increase the focus on cutting down on plastic waste.

“Modern society is becoming more aware of the plastic issue but we can not just reduce our plastic use, we still need to deal with the plastic waste already out there.”

