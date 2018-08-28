Advanced search

Have yourself a very Bay Court Christmas!

PUBLISHED: 11:30 21 December 2018

Resident Maddy Bullock puting some decorations on the Bay Court Christmas tree. Picture: Annmarie Turner

It is hoped the festive decorations at a Budleigh Salterton care home can spark memories of Christmases gone by.

Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home, in West Hill, his been filled with ‘love and laughter’ this Christmas with the scent of pine from the tree reminding them of festive occasions of yesteryear.

According to Annemarie Turner, activities supervisor at Bay Court told The Journal the tree, donated by Kings Garden Centre, in Exmouth, has proved to be a trigger for those who can still remember previous Christmas celebrations.

She said: “Our home is decorated with handmade paper chains and holly and ivy, picked from the garden.

“Gingerbread houses and iced gingerbread men, homemade mince pies and felt table decorations are all made by the residents In the build up to Christmas Day.

“This encourages them all to participate and feel a sense of belonging when they share the day with visiting relatives and fellow residents.”

