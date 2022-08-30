Sunshine and smiles at Budleigh's Bank Holiday Beach Fayre

One of the stalls at the Bank Holiday Fayre in Budleigh Salterton - Credit: Peter Bowler

The sun shone and people came out in force for the Budleigh Lions Club’s annual Bank Holiday Monday Fayre on the seafront on Monday, August 29.

Many local charities and other organisations had stalls including the RNLI, Budleigh Literary Festival, Hospiscare, the Community Workshop and Budleigh in Bloom. The Lions had their own stall selling puzzles and other bric-a-brac, and also a Diabetes Awareness stand.

Budleigh Lions president Richard Allen said: “Diabetes is one of Lions Clubs’ five global causes. An estimated 463 million adults across the world are living with diabetes, and its prevalence is increasing rapidly. By 2045, the number is expected to reach 700 million. Diabetes is a global epidemic that touches every corner of the globe.

“A record number of people in the UK are living with Type 2 diabetes. This figure has more than doubled since 1996. Sadly, many people will experience potentially preventable complications because of diabetes, simply because they don’t know enough about their condition and how to manage it.



“Although there were fewer stalls this year it was great to see everyone enjoying the Bank Holiday sunshine. It was also a great opportunity for us to hand out information about diabetes prevention.

"A lot of hard work has gone into organising the Bank Holiday Fayre and I must thank all the Lions involved and all the organisations and individuals who have had stalls and tables this year. We are extremely grateful for the support of the local community and visitors to the town. Without their support we wouldn't be able to do what we do. The funds we have raised will help us to continue to support other local charities and good causes and hopefully the charities present today raised lots of much needed funds."

The Lions also held a Treasure Hunt competition where people paid £1 to stick a pin in a map of the UK for the chance of hitting one of three prize-winning locations secretly chosen by the Lions. More than 600 pins were bought, and the winning locations were Rhyl, Colville and Skye.

