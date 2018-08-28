Budleigh’s last bank closes

Marian Manning, who has been a bank clerk for 45 years, has thanked loyal customers as the town's Lloyds branch closes. Picture: Google and Chris Manning Archant

A woman who has given 45 years of her life to Budleigh Salterton’s last bank has thanked the customers she has served over the years.

Lloyds Bank, in Fore Street, closed its doors for the last time on Tuesday (January 15) leaving the town without a permanent bank branch.

Marian Manning, born in Budleigh, has served as a bank clerk at the branch for the last 45 years, only stopping for six months for the birth of her first child.

She has thanked everyone for their loyal custom over that time.

Last year, Lloyds announced its intention to close its Budleigh branch, following the likes of Natwest and Barclays which also closed their banks in the town.

While Budleigh no longer has a permanent branch, a Natwest mobile bank has been operating in Station Road. Lloyds announced when confirming the closure it would be providing a similar service.