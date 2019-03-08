Advanced search

Bags of friendship help single-use plastic purge

PUBLISHED: 10:10 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 15 August 2019

Members of the Westbank Craft Group. Picture: Westbank

Archant

An environmentally friendly bag made by a craft group in Budleigh Salterton has officially gone on sale.

Te Budleigh bag on sale. Picture: WestbankTe Budleigh bag on sale. Picture: Westbank

The 'Budleigh bag' has been created by the Westbank Craft Group in response to Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) campaign to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

All proceeds from the bag, which costs a minimum donation of £5, are split between the hub and Age Concern which is based at the former hospital.

Fabric was supplied by The Interior Studio in Budleigh and The Fabric Centre and labels, telling the story of the group and the SAS campaign, were provided free of charge by The Jam Group.

Previously, the craft group has made garments for the premature baby unit at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Marc Jobson, Budleigh Hub Manager said: "It is more than craftwork, it is about the members supporting one another through their daily lives."

The group meets at the hub on the first Thursday of the month between 2pm and 4pm.

