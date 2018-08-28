Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Budleigh Salterton artist’s work to go on show in the highly-rated Penwith Gallery, St Ives

PUBLISHED: 17:06 09 February 2019

Artist Liz Cleves, working on a painting called Stellar Rising. Picture: Ivor Cleves

Artist Liz Cleves, working on a painting called Stellar Rising. Picture: Ivor Cleves

Ivor Cleves

Liz Cleves’s paintings were accepted by the Penwith Gallery in St Ives, which was set up by a group of artists she has admired since her youth

A Budleigh Salterton artist is thrilled to have achieved a long-held ambition to have her work exhibited at a prestigious gallery in Cornwall.

Liz Cleves’s paintings are to go on display in March at the Penwith Gallery in St Ives – a town well known for its arts scene.

“Penwith Gallery has always stood for something important in my mind, as a place to experience what it means to be an artist,” she said.

“As a young person I was very much in awe of contemporary artists – those that I thought were good. Some of these people had been instrumental in the setting up of the Penwith Gallery. Barbara Hepworth, Ben Nicholson, Bernard Leach and Terry Frost were amongst those who set up The Penwith Art Society. They set the standard for contemporary art in not only Cornwall but far and wide.”

Liz attended Falmouth Art School, but went on to become a primary school teacher. Thirty-five years later, after retiring, she returned to painting, and went on to develop her current vibrant, abstract style. She moved to Budleigh six years ago.

In 2017 she visited the Penwith Gallery and “summoned up the courage” to ask who could exhibit there. She was asked to submit a CV, images of her work, and an ‘artist statement’. Shortly afterwards she was told her work had been accepted, but there would be a waiting list of two years.

“Needless to say, I was happy to wait for such an opportunity to exhibit there,” she said. “All I had to do then was crack on with my painting!”

While Liz is still drawn to visit West Cornwall, she loves living in Budleigh Salterton, and believes it is good for her art.

“Living here is inspiring. Just walking by the beach every day and being able to breathe in the sea air keeps the creative spirit alive and active,” she said.

“I am fortunate too to be able to meet up with a group of artists who have similar interests in abstract painting. Patrick Jones, an abstract expressionist living in Budleigh, offers art sessions where like-minded people can discuss painting, and work alongside one another.”

Liz’s exhibition at the Penwith Gallery runs from Saturday, March 9 until Saturday, April 6.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth of several Devon towns impacted by dangerous drug dealings, report finds

Picture: Mark Atherton

Exmouth man ‘duped’ people using charity-style collection bucket

Exeter magistrates court.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar

Ambitious plans to open ‘miniature zoo’ in Exmouth by the end of this year

Plans are in the pipeline to open a miniature zoo in Exmouth. Picture: CJS Exotics Rescue

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Most Read

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

A police cordon has been set-up in Anglia Square. Pic: Ian Burt.

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

The group were near Anglia Square in Norwich when the man pulled out what seemed to be a gun. Picture: ARCHANT

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

David Cossey is looking for someone who could help unlock his son's phone. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: courtesey of King's Lynn Forums

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Police hunt for Exmouth armed robber

Picture: Mark Atherton

Exmouth CC lose another player as Miles Lenygon moves on

Miles Lenygon in action for Exmouth during the 2018 Tolchards Devon League campaign. Picture: TERRY IFE

Bowls - Is the noble sport of bowls under threat?

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Budleigh Salterton artist’s work to go on show in the highly-rated Penwith Gallery, St Ives

Artist Liz Cleves, working on a painting called Stellar Rising. Picture: Ivor Cleves

Exmouth cruise operator clinches bronze at prestigious awards ceremony

Stuart Line Cruises has won gold at the South West Tourism Awards. Picture: Stuart Line Cruises
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists