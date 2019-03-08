Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Gallery

Art exhibition continues on the back of preview evening success

PUBLISHED: 17:24 21 August 2019

Budleigh Salterton Art Club's exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8592. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Salterton Art Club's exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8592. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

An annual summertime art exhibition continues this weekend on the back of a well-attended preview evening.

Chair John Washington with Gerri Bennett at the Budleigh Salterton Art Club's exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8587. Picture: Terry IfeChair John Washington with Gerri Bennett at the Budleigh Salterton Art Club's exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8587. Picture: Terry Ife

More than 150 people turned out for the official launch of this year's Budleigh Salterton Art Club exhibition at the Public Hall.

Over the course of the 10-day event, which finishes on Monday, August 26, around 300 original pieces of art will be displayed and most will be for sale.

Awards will be handed out in nine categories and visitors will have the chance to vote on the 'public's favourite'.

Two paintings are being raffled for charity - one by a Richard Rochester and a Budleigh beach scene painted by Bob Seabright.

Budleigh Salterton Art Club's exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8590. Picture: Terry IfeBudleigh Salterton Art Club's exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8590. Picture: Terry Ife

Proceeds from the raffle will be split between Budleigh Salterton Hospiscare and the Woodland Trust.

The exhibition, which features an art café and an opportunity to learn from artists, will be open from 10am until 6pm every day until Monday.

Budleigh Salterton Art Club member Jenny De La Haye with one of her paintings in the exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8594. Picture: Terry IfeBudleigh Salterton Art Club member Jenny De La Haye with one of her paintings in the exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8594. Picture: Terry Ife

Guests at the preview evening. Picture: Gerri BennettGuests at the preview evening. Picture: Gerri Bennett

John Washington, chair of Budleigh Salterton Art Club and Alan Cotton, president of Budleigh Salterton Art Club. Picture: Gerri BennettJohn Washington, chair of Budleigh Salterton Art Club and Alan Cotton, president of Budleigh Salterton Art Club. Picture: Gerri Bennett

Judges - Left to Right: John Hammond, Linda Kettle, Alan Cotton, Angela Yarwood and Richard Rochester. Picture: Gerri BennettJudges - Left to Right: John Hammond, Linda Kettle, Alan Cotton, Angela Yarwood and Richard Rochester. Picture: Gerri Bennett

Angela Yarwood (left) and Dylis Manoy. Picture: Gerri BennettAngela Yarwood (left) and Dylis Manoy. Picture: Gerri Bennett

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Anything goes’ in art exhibition which uncovers seaside secrets

Artist Joy Davis at a private viewing of the Secrets of the Seaside exhibition. Picture: Ellie Burgin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Anything goes’ in art exhibition which uncovers seaside secrets

Artist Joy Davis at a private viewing of the Secrets of the Seaside exhibition. Picture: Ellie Burgin

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Exmouth Town teams both in midweek action tonight

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Pannell impresses as Budleigh are beaten 5-2 at Topsham Town

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Sears stars as Exmouth Town thirds win warm-up game

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0158. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh foursome win the Madeira Coronation Invitation trophy

The Madeira Coronation Cup winner Budleigh receive their trophy. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists