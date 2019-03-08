Art exhibition continues on the back of preview evening success
PUBLISHED: 17:24 21 August 2019
Archant
An annual summertime art exhibition continues this weekend on the back of a well-attended preview evening.
More than 150 people turned out for the official launch of this year's Budleigh Salterton Art Club exhibition at the Public Hall.
Over the course of the 10-day event, which finishes on Monday, August 26, around 300 original pieces of art will be displayed and most will be for sale.
Awards will be handed out in nine categories and visitors will have the chance to vote on the 'public's favourite'.
Two paintings are being raffled for charity - one by a Richard Rochester and a Budleigh beach scene painted by Bob Seabright.
Proceeds from the raffle will be split between Budleigh Salterton Hospiscare and the Woodland Trust.
The exhibition, which features an art café and an opportunity to learn from artists, will be open from 10am until 6pm every day until Monday.
