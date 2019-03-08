Gallery

Art exhibition continues on the back of preview evening success

Budleigh Salterton Art Club's exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8592. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

An annual summertime art exhibition continues this weekend on the back of a well-attended preview evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chair John Washington with Gerri Bennett at the Budleigh Salterton Art Club's exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8587. Picture: Terry Ife Chair John Washington with Gerri Bennett at the Budleigh Salterton Art Club's exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8587. Picture: Terry Ife

More than 150 people turned out for the official launch of this year's Budleigh Salterton Art Club exhibition at the Public Hall.

Over the course of the 10-day event, which finishes on Monday, August 26, around 300 original pieces of art will be displayed and most will be for sale.

Awards will be handed out in nine categories and visitors will have the chance to vote on the 'public's favourite'.

Two paintings are being raffled for charity - one by a Richard Rochester and a Budleigh beach scene painted by Bob Seabright.

Budleigh Salterton Art Club's exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8590. Picture: Terry Ife Budleigh Salterton Art Club's exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8590. Picture: Terry Ife

Proceeds from the raffle will be split between Budleigh Salterton Hospiscare and the Woodland Trust.

The exhibition, which features an art café and an opportunity to learn from artists, will be open from 10am until 6pm every day until Monday.

Budleigh Salterton Art Club member Jenny De La Haye with one of her paintings in the exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8594. Picture: Terry Ife Budleigh Salterton Art Club member Jenny De La Haye with one of her paintings in the exhibition. Ref exb 34 19TI 8594. Picture: Terry Ife

Guests at the preview evening. Picture: Gerri Bennett Guests at the preview evening. Picture: Gerri Bennett

John Washington, chair of Budleigh Salterton Art Club and Alan Cotton, president of Budleigh Salterton Art Club. Picture: Gerri Bennett John Washington, chair of Budleigh Salterton Art Club and Alan Cotton, president of Budleigh Salterton Art Club. Picture: Gerri Bennett

Judges - Left to Right: John Hammond, Linda Kettle, Alan Cotton, Angela Yarwood and Richard Rochester. Picture: Gerri Bennett Judges - Left to Right: John Hammond, Linda Kettle, Alan Cotton, Angela Yarwood and Richard Rochester. Picture: Gerri Bennett