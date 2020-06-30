New Budleigh mayor set to be elected as date for annual meeting confirmed

Former Budleigh Salterton mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt. Picture: Alan Dent Archant

A new mayor for Budleigh Salterton is set to be elected in July following the resignation of Cllr Caz Sismore-Hunt.

At a virtual meeting on Monday, June 29, councillors agreed to set the date for the annual town council meeting which will now take place on Monday, July 20.

Prior to the meeting, Cllr Sismore-Hunt, who has been mayor since May 2019, resigned from the role but will remain on the town council.

Deputy mayor Cllr Mike Hilliar stood in as acting chairman of the council for the meeting with Cllr Roger Sheriff filling the role of vice chairman.

The annual town council meeting usually takes place in May but due to the coronavirus pandemic, was cancelled.

The rearranged meeting, which will happen virtually via the Zoom video conference application, will also see a new deputy mayor elected as well as the membership of the various committees confirmed.