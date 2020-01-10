Advanced search

AXED - Fire authority confirm Budleigh and Topsham to lose fire stations

PUBLISHED: 14:18 10 January 2020

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Archant

Budleigh Salterton and Topsham fire stations will close, it has been confirmed.

The Devon and Somerset Fire Authority on Friday (January 10) backed the controversial proposals that been put forward to save cash and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the service.

Budleigh Salterton's fire station will close, with the affected firefighters responding from Exmouth fire station, while Topsham fire station will be relocated to the service headquarters (Clyst St George) until an on-call crew can be established at Middlemoor.

Proposals to implement a day crewing only model at Barnstaple, Exmouth and Paignton have been deferred, subject to a revised 24/7 crewing model being agreed with the Fire Brigades Union.

Risk-based availability will be introduced for the second fire engines at Sidmouth rather than initial plans to only crew the second engine at night.

The decision follows 3,818 responses to the initial proposals that saw 95 per cent of people opposed to all six closure options put forward

The proposals were part of plans that not only would make financial savings for the authority but would also improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the service, but one response.

Lee Howell, chief fire officer, said: "We are confident that we can secure alternative ways of working with our whole time staff which will allow us to undertake significantly more prevention and protection activity which will also make communities safer."

He said the proposals they have put forward derive from the options consulted on and the consultation responses and aims to strike the balance between driving reform and enabling reallocation of resources to risk, specifically providing more prevention and protection activity

He said the new proposals would also cut the risk of fire deaths from 7.99 a year to 7.65 a year, and road traffic collision deaths from 33.72 to 33.02.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

VIDEO: Moment vandal RIDES fake dinosaur in Exmouth before second model is pulled apart

Vandals struck Exmouth's dino trail - just a week into the new year. Picture: Exmouthcam / Leyann Meldrum

Passenger number rise for enhanced bus service connecting Exeter and Exmouth

CONNexIONS bus. Picture: Devon County Council

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

The doctor is out – Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Witness saw male dump vandalised dino’s tail in busy road after it was broken apart

The damaged tail of a dinosaur model in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Leyann Meldrum

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

VIDEO: Moment vandal RIDES fake dinosaur in Exmouth before second model is pulled apart

Vandals struck Exmouth's dino trail - just a week into the new year. Picture: Exmouthcam / Leyann Meldrum

Passenger number rise for enhanced bus service connecting Exeter and Exmouth

CONNexIONS bus. Picture: Devon County Council

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

The doctor is out – Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Witness saw male dump vandalised dino’s tail in busy road after it was broken apart

The damaged tail of a dinosaur model in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Leyann Meldrum

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

REFUSED: Bid to turn Exmouth surgery – with thousands of patients on its list – into homes is thrown out

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

AXED – Fire authority confirm Budleigh and Topsham to lose fire stations

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exmouth Town all set for visit of Roman Glass St George - plus new of other Town action on Saturday

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Withycombe opposition ‘cry off’ for the second time this season

Action from the festive match at Raleigh Park between a Withycombe XV and the Presidents XV. Picture ADAM CURTIS

East Devon stableford success for Glenn Page

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists