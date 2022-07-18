Anglo French society journey on the River Exe

Members of the Anglo French society of Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton. - Credit: Marian Beaumont.

Members of the Exmouth & Budleigh Anglo-French Society turned out in force with friends and family for their annual outing.

The journey along the River Exe was held on Thursday, July 14, to coincide with the French national holiday, Bastille Day.

This commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris on that day in 1789, which marked the beginning of the French Revolution and the overturning of the old order, the ‘ancien régime’.

Everyone was in more celebratory than revolutionary mood as they boarded Stuart Lines’ Tudor Rose boat for their evening cruise up the river. Many had donned outfits displaying the ‘bleu, blanc, rouge’ colours of the French flag for the occasion.

Chair of the Exmouth and Budleigh Anglo French Society, Marian Beaumont, said: "We could not have asked for more perfect weather.

"This was a rare trip going the full navigable length of the river Exe on a very high tide, past Topsham and right up to Countess Wear, so very few of us had done this before.

"We set off in glorious sunshine from Exmouth and returned home under the setting sun. It was magic.”

Members of the Anglo French society of Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton. - Credit: Paul Strange.

Among the party were Carole and Stuart from the Wesley Community Cafe in Budleigh Salterton, where Anglo-French members meet up on the first Monday of the month to chat in French over a cup of tea or coffee, and usually some delicious cake.

‘They make us very welcome so we were delighted they could join us for the boat trip,’ said Marian.

"Our next meeting there is on 1st August from 2.45pm - 4pm. If anyone wants to check us out, please just come along and introduce yourself.’

The last event on their current calendar is a garden party on this August (15).

Their new season starts in September with some evening talks and activities, which take place at the Norman Centre in Budleigh Salterton.

Membership is currently just £5 a year and the group said they are always delighted to welcome new members who are interested in the language and culture of France.

You can contact Marian on 07812 899635 for further details.

Carole and Stuart from the Wesley Cafe. - Credit: Paul Strange.



