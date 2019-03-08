Age Concern's bid to help 'lonely and isolated' elderly

Elderly residents who find themselves lonely or isolated at home no longer need to sit in GP waiting rooms to get help.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Age Concern Budleigh Salterton is reaching out to those over the age of 50 and their families to spread the word that they can help those who feel alone.

They offer a drop-in service from Monday to Friday where people can come along and have a cup of tea or coffee and some company.

Age Concern also runs day care at least twice a week which can not only give elderly people a day out, but offer respite for loved ones and carers.

Graham Taylor, who has been a trustee of the charity for more than 20 years, said: "It's about day care but it's also about respite care and that an area we want to extend.

"We want to get to the people who are isolated and alone.

"A lot of time it's the responsibility of the families to introduce them to this facility in the first instance."

Age Concern, based at the town's health and wellbeing hub since November 2017, currently caters for around 45 people every week and have up to 60 people attending their lunch club.

One of the newest services they provide is a bathing service for those who find it difficult to wash themselves.

Clients can make a booking and will be helped by two trained members of staff.

They also have a new summer house in the gardens of the hub which has recently been given a coat of paint ready for its first use this summer.

Age Concern has also teamed up with Carousel Nursery, also based at the hub, to allow users to interact with some of the youngest members of the community through singing together, reading, doing crafts and taking part in joint exercise classes.

The charity has also teamed up with Budleigh's memory cafe which supports those living with dementia.

They do shared events like singing together and some of the memory cafe users come into Age Concern for their lunch club.

For more information on what Age Concern Budleigh Salterton does, ring manager Janet Pester on 01395 441876 or email ageconcernbudleigh@btconnect.com