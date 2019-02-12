Advanced search

Budleigh address found in haul of waste dumped in Exmouth country lane

PUBLISHED: 11:35 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 20 February 2019

The dumped waste in Wright's Lane.

The dumped waste in Wright's Lane.

Archant

An address has been found on a haul of rubbish dumped on a country lane in Exmouth.

The Budleigh Salterton address found on one of the dumped boxes.The Budleigh Salterton address found on one of the dumped boxes.

Several cardboard boxes, plastic bags stuffed with waste, and polystyrene was found by Marcus Naile this morning (February 20) when he was in Wright’s Lane.

Mr Naile immediately reported the incident to East Devon District Council.

Polystyrene was dumped in Wright's Lane.Polystyrene was dumped in Wright's Lane.

An address belonging to a Budleigh Salterton resident was discovered on several of the boxes, one of which was an empty Hitachi television box.

On its online flytipping page, East Devon District Council said: “Fly-tipping is a serious crime and we always look to catch and prosecute those committing it.

The dumped boxes in Wright's LaneThe dumped boxes in Wright's Lane

“It is punishable by up to two years imprisonment and up to a £50,000 fine upon conviction.”

The dumped waste in Wright's Lane.The dumped waste in Wright's Lane.

