Help at hand at Bereavement support group in Budleigh

Staff from Otter Valley Funerals and other experts are on hand at the events - Credit: Ottery Valley Funerals

Anyone experiencing grief or bereavement can get some help and support at a monthly event in Budleigh.

On the last Thursday of each month, Otter Valley Funerals holds a free and informal Bereavement Support Group for the people of Budleigh and the surrounding area.

"This is a group aimed at everyone experiencing bereavement or grief and looking to chat through difficult times," said a spokesperson for the company.

"We often have guest speakers attend, from local solicitors to grief professionals and others that may be able to answer any specific questions you may have.

"Bereavement affects everyone differently so if you are finding it difficult following the loss of a loved one and want to meet people that understand what you are going through, or want signposting to other services that are available to support you in your grief journey then feel free to drop in."

No booking is required, refreshments are free and the next sessions take place on Thursday, March 31, 11am-1pm, Thursday, April 28, 11am-1pm and on Thursday, May 26, 11am-1pm.

For More details visit www.ottervallefunerals.co.uk/events.