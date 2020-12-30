Lions' Christmas raffle success

Published: 5:00 PM December 30, 2020

Budleigh Lions Club has thanked everyone who supported a festive raffle held in the town centre.

Members of the Lions Club stationed themselves outsides Hays Travel in Budleigh to sell tickets and receive donations.

Lion Geoff Paver told the Journal this year's raffle had been the best.

He added: "Budleigh Lions would like to say a very sincere thank you to everyone who supported our Xmas

Raffle either by buying tickets or just making a donation.

"In our 40 year history this was the best raffle we have ever had and raised a profit of £1,539.

"All winners have been notified and prizes have been collected/delivered."

The Lions Club have not been able to hold their usual fundraisers for good causes this year, but hope to get back to these events - including Gala Week - in 2021.

Geoff added: "Hopefully we will be able to soon hold other events continuing to help and support those less

fortunate than ourselves in our locality."