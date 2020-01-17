Advanced search

Phone boxes in Exmouth facing removal

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 January 2020

The payphone near the rowing club in The Esplanade. Picture: Google

The payphone near the rowing club in The Esplanade. Picture: Google

Archant

Exmouth payphones could be decommissioned in the latest round of removals across East Devon.

The payphone in Exeter Road, which could be decommisioned. Picture: GoogleThe payphone in Exeter Road, which could be decommisioned. Picture: Google

Telecoms giant BT has launched a consultation for the removal of six public payphones in Exmouth.

BT said overall use of payphones has declined by more than 90 per cent in the last 10 years.

Included in the consultation are two phone boxes in The Esplanade - both have been used a combined 106 times in the last 12 months.

Another payphone near All Saints Church, which has made 164 calls in the last year, is also earmarked for removal.

The payphone in Victoria Road, Exmouth. Picture: GoogleThe payphone in Victoria Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

A telephone kiosk in Withycombe Road, which has had just two calls in the last 12 months, is set to be decommissioned.

Other phone booths in Chapel Street - 331 calls in the last year - and Victoria Road - 82 calls - are also listed for removal.

Exmouth Town Council is set to discuss the consultation at its meeting on Monday, January 20.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Demolition of former Sunday school in plans for 20 town centre apartments

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

New lease of life for play park after £100,000 investment

New play equipment unveiled at Redgates playpark. All aboard! Councillors Stuart Hughes, Steve Gazzard, Brenda Taylor and Geoff Jung. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Volunteers lifesavers called out to help man attempting to secure yacht

Exmouth inshore lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims, RNLI

‘Amazing’ year of slimming success for Exmouth father and daughter

Hannah before and after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Demolition of former Sunday school in plans for 20 town centre apartments

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

New lease of life for play park after £100,000 investment

New play equipment unveiled at Redgates playpark. All aboard! Councillors Stuart Hughes, Steve Gazzard, Brenda Taylor and Geoff Jung. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Volunteers lifesavers called out to help man attempting to secure yacht

Exmouth inshore lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims, RNLI

‘Amazing’ year of slimming success for Exmouth father and daughter

Hannah before and after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Phone boxes in Exmouth facing removal

The payphone near the rowing club in The Esplanade. Picture: Google

Exmouth Town and Exmouth RFC both win away, Withy march on at home, Budleigh beaten by table-toppers - a round-up of the Saturday sport

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Vegan market returns with more stalls, workshops and demonstrations

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3345. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth actors have ‘bean’ well chosen for Newton Poppleford panto

Abi Bryson and Nathan Wakefield as the broker's men in the panto. Picture: David Jeffery

Cancer survivor, 83, takes the plunge for charity

Derek Hunt skydive. Picture: Skydive Geronimo Rottnest
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists