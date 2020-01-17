Phone boxes in Exmouth facing removal

The payphone near the rowing club in The Esplanade. Picture: Google Archant

Exmouth payphones could be decommissioned in the latest round of removals across East Devon.

The payphone in Exeter Road, which could be decommisioned. Picture: Google The payphone in Exeter Road, which could be decommisioned. Picture: Google

Telecoms giant BT has launched a consultation for the removal of six public payphones in Exmouth.

BT said overall use of payphones has declined by more than 90 per cent in the last 10 years.

Included in the consultation are two phone boxes in The Esplanade - both have been used a combined 106 times in the last 12 months.

Another payphone near All Saints Church, which has made 164 calls in the last year, is also earmarked for removal.

The payphone in Victoria Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google The payphone in Victoria Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

A telephone kiosk in Withycombe Road, which has had just two calls in the last 12 months, is set to be decommissioned.

Other phone booths in Chapel Street - 331 calls in the last year - and Victoria Road - 82 calls - are also listed for removal.

Exmouth Town Council is set to discuss the consultation at its meeting on Monday, January 20.