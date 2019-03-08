Revealed - the six Exmouth phone boxes set to be removed

Six phone boxes could be set to be removed according to BT. Picture: Google Archant

Concerns have been raised about proposals to remove six payphones in Exmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The phone box in Phear Avenue. Picture: Google The phone box in Phear Avenue. Picture: Google

BT is consulting on plans to remove 18 across the East Devon area including six in Exmouth.

The phone boxes under threat are in the following locations:

- Phear Avenue

- Corner of Roseway and Capel Lane

- Rivermead Avenue

- Withycombe Village Road

- Churchill Road

- Junction of Jarvis Close and Cranford Avenue

The telecommunications company says overall use of payphones across the country has declined by 90 per cent and around 98 per cent of the UK is covered by a 3G or 4G mobile network.

Speaking at a town council meeting on Monday (August 5), Councillor Lynne Elson called for phone boxes in Phear Avenue and Roseway to be retained due to residents not having the means to afford mobile phones, and poor signal.

Cllr John Humphreys agreed and suggested the one in Jarvis Close should be retained.

However, Cllr Frank Cullis said there is a danger of people becoming too sentimental about payphones.

He said: "I think there is a danger of being too nostalgic about phone boxes.

"They are a thing of the past, they are not used anymore.

"People now have neighbours who are closer to them than walking to a payphone.

"They are used as toilets more than they are as phones.

The phone box in Cranford Avenue. Picture: Google The phone box in Cranford Avenue. Picture: Google

"I think its time we let them go."

As part of the consultation, BT is saying communities can adopt certain phoneboxes for a pound.

Cllr Paul Millar said: "The payphone in Rivermead Avenue has been used five times in the last 12 months.

"I can see, unfortunately, absolutely no way of keeping that public phone box open.

The phone box in Capel Lane. Picture: Google The phone box in Capel Lane. Picture: Google

"Where they are not being used, we have to prepare for the fact that BT may well conclude that there is no case for them staying open, we should look at what alternative uses there are for them."

Cllr Olly Davey: "I've seen phone boxes used as libraries and book swap areas, I've seen them used as tiny little jumble sales so there are imaginative uses that can be made of phone boxes."

The consultation ends on October 10. To take part email planning@eastdevon.gov.uk by the end of September.