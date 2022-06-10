New high adrenaline activities have been launched at Devon Cliffs Holiday Park, with the help of double Olympic medallist Bryony Page.

Following a £1million investment over the winter across a range of indoor and outdoor facilities, Devon Cliffs, based at Sandy Bay, introduced the much-anticipated activity The Jump and new addition Tank Off Roaders ahead of what’s expected to be another busy summer.

The Jump, first introduced to Haven’s Craig Tara park in 2019, offers guests a thrill-seeking experience by freefalling from two different height platforms onto a massive airbag!.

Team GB athlete Bryony was in high spirts as she took to The Jump platform to showcase her skills.

As the first British trampolinist to win an Olympic medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and once again reaching the podium at Tokyo 2020 winning a bronze medal, freefalling from The Jump is a walk in the park for the athlete,

“I’m such a big fan of the Jump Tower and love trying out new tricks on it. The adrenaline rush you get jumping off will never get old!” says Bryony. “Even as an adult it’s tons of fun, so I can definitely see why children are eager to try it this summer.”

You don’t have to be an Olympian to get involved in the new activities at Devon Cliffs. Guests can take the hot seat and get in control by testing their driving skills behind the wheel of a Tank Off Roader this summer.

The six-wheel electric vehicle laps around a multi terrain course specifically designed for those with an adventure for speed.

Talking about the launch day Andrew Rumsby, general manager at Devon Cliffs said “It was amazing to see so many people supporting the launch of our new activities today.

"We’re very happy to be able to bring these fun and exciting additions to park and we can’t wait to see our guests enjoying them throughout the summer.”

In addition to the new activities, Devon Cliffs has invested in other areas this winter with a new restaurant to open in coming weeks and within the arcades.

Across the whole of the park this has led to an additional 40 new roles which provides a huge boost to the local area.