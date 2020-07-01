Video

Otterton pensioner Bruce Simpson composes ‘Lockdown Blues’

Bruce Simposn, who has created a 'lockdown blues' song. Picture: Peter Astbury Archant

An Otterton pensioner has put time spent in coronavirus isolation to good use by composing his own ‘Lockdown Blues’.

Using his baby grand piano, Bruce Simpson has penned the song to express his feelings about the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 91-year-old is well known locally for his time running Tidwell House, near Budleigh Salterton, when it was a hotel.

Mr Simpson, who now lives in Otterton with his wife June, 88, usually spends his time writing poetry or thinking up ideas for novels or children’s books.

He said: “I do a lot of this sort of thing for the fun of it.

“I liked the tune when I did it and one or two other people heard it and said ‘that’s nice’ and so I expanded it.

“So, I thought I could really make it a little bit sad. From that, I thought of the Lockdown Blues.

“We’re still really confined to the house more than anything else because where else do we want to go?”